Saltwater Crocodiles Are Slowly Returning To Bali And Java. Can We Learn To Live Alongside Them?

Author: Brandon Michael Sideleau

( MENAFN - The Conversation) On January 4 this year, a three-metre saltwater crocodile heaved itself out of the water and up the beach. Nothing unusual about that – except this croc was on Legian Beach , one of Bali's most popular spots. The emaciated reptile later died .

