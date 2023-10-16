Another Group Of Families, Resettled In Azerbaijan's Lachin, Receives Keys To Their Houses (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The return of
former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan's restored city
of Lachin continues, Trend reports.
The families, which left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in
the Garadag district of Baku on October 16, were handed the keys to
the houses in Lachin.
Another 26 families (96 people) have been provided with
permanent residence in restored houses of Lachin.
Natig Huseynov, Director of the Repatriation Department of the
State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons,
representatives of the Special Representative Office of the
President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East
Zangezur Economic District, and Baku Improvement Service LLC took
part in the ceremony of handing over the keys to the families who
returned to Lachin.
In general, 272 families (1052 people) have been provided with
permanent residence in Lachin.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107251502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.