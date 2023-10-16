Mario Diel appointed as Honorary Cultural Ambassador to The Girne American University

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Girne American University (GAU) proudly announced today that Mario Diel, the distinguished Chairman of the Board of British IKAR Holdings, has been honored with the prestigious title of GAU Honorary Cultural Ambassador.



The appointment was formally made by GAU's Founding Chancellor, Serhat Akpınar, in recognition of Mr. Diel's commitment to fostering cultural and educational bridges.



IKAR Holdings, under the leadership of Mario Diel, stands as a dynamic multinational enterprise, boasting over 40 companies across 14 diverse sectors. With its expansive reach, it brings together individuals from 25 countries worldwide, transcending borders and nationalities. Notably, the company has played a leading role in a wide array of international social responsibility projects.



In light of his designation, Mario Diel expressed his profound gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this title. Building bridges between education, culture, and the business world is a significant mission in my life. I am delighted to support these efforts"



Serhat Akpınar, the renowned Founder Chancellor of Girne American University and the American University of Cyprus, brings with him an impressive portfolio as a member of parliament and Secretary General of the Democrat Party



Mario Diel's appointment as GAU Honorary Cultural Ambassador reflects the university's commitment to fostering connections between education and culture, while acknowledging the significant role played by individuals dedicated to these pursuits.



