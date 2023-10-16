Israel holds back land mission in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to a report from the New York Times, Israel has chosen to delay the commencement of its ground operation against Hamas in Gaza, citing adverse weather conditions as a significant factor. The media outlet also suggests that this planned incursion is poised to entail substantial costs for the Israeli military, given its extensive scope and the formidable fortifications established by the militants.



As per the Saturday article, the NYT alleges, based on accounts from unnamed Israeli officers, that the "invasion was initially planned for the weekend but was delayed by a few days, at least in part because of weather conditions." These conditions are currently preventing Israeli pilots and drone operators from furnishing ground forces with the necessary air support.



The report quotes three undisclosed Israeli officers who confirm that the impending operation will engage tens of thousands of service members. This will encompass commando units, alongside tanks supported by an array of military assets including warplanes, helicopter gunships, drones, and artillery deployed from both land and sea. The stated objective is the complete dismantling of Hamas' leadership, which has held sway over the enclave since 2007.



The anticipated ground operation is anticipated to be the most extensive of its kind in over a decade, the NYT report asserts. It also notes that the extent of control Israel intends to assume, whether partial or complete, over the densely-populated enclave remains unclear. Additionally, there is a significant question mark regarding whether the Israelis plan to govern Gaza themselves or establish a new Palestinian administration in the event they succeed in ousting Hamas from power in the region.



