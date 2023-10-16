Putin alerts western nations from attacking Russia

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated that if Western nations such as the US wish to engage in conflict with Russia, it will be "completely different" from the special military operation in Ukraine.



Putin spoke with a Russian official channel and offered opinions on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as relations between China and Russia.



In respect of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Putin declared it has “completely failed.”



“We know that in some conflict zones, the other side is still preparing active attack operations. We see this, and we respond accordingly," he stated.



He emphasized that the actions occurring along the contact line are referred to as "active defense" and stated that Russian military forces are fortifying their positions throughout this region. Given the size of this region, he pointed out that this also applied to Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Avdiivka.



In response, Putin said that the West consistently forms alliances, refuting the idea that Russia and China are creating a new military bloc.



"We have said this many times. We do not unite within such military and political alliances. Americans do that. Moreover, they force their allies to worsen their relations with Russia and China,” he stated.



Putin stressed that China was not actively seeking a confrontation with the Western world, and he suggested that it was the US that drew Europe into this conflict by pursuing its current course. He noted that Europe does not desire any conflict with Beijing and pointed out that their trade volume with China is consistently on the rise.

