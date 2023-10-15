Race To Donate Blood Unites Jordanians In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A display of unity and compassion was witnessed during the“Blood Bank Friday” campaign aimed to support the people of Gaza.

Rudaina Utti, the founder and organiser of one of several blood donation initiatives taking place in Jordan, expressed the sentiment that was sweeping through the campaign.

“This is the least we can do for our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” Utti told The Jordan Times.

Amid a backdrop of growing international concern for the people of Gaza, Jordanians from all corners of the country rallied together to offer a lifeline in the form of life-saving blood donations.

“The blood donation campaign attracted Jordanians from different governorates,” Utti added.

The campaign was held in collaboration with the Blood Bank, which provided essential support and infrastructure, Utti said.

Utti added that Jordanians poured in from all walks of life, inspired by the collective mission of aiding their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

“Parents brought their children, young adults came with friends, and even the elderly joined in solidarity,” she said.

There was a sense of camaraderie that transcended boundaries, whether they were geographic, religious, or political in nature.

“One man came all the way from Mafraq and refused to leave the donation location before donating, despite the fact that registration was closed,” she said.

“His commitment embodied the spirit of the day - a dedication to providing life-saving support to those in need. It wasn't just about the act of giving blood; it was about giving hope and showing unwavering support to the people of Gaza.

“Throughout the day, a steady stream of donors made their way to the donation stations. They gave not only their blood but also their love, compassion, and solidarity,” Utti added.

Jordanians felt an obligation and commitment to their Palestinian brothers and sisters, and the campaign was a powerful manifestation of this heartfelt connection, said Utti.

Omar Fazza, a donor, told The Jordan Times that donating blood is the least Jordanians can do to help their brothers in need.

“I'm willing to deprive myself and my family of food and warmth during the winter to help our Palestinian neighbours,” Fazza added.

Rafah borders are still closed, and Israeli authorities are not allowing the passage of medical aid, fuel, or electricity into Gaza.

International media agencies have reported doctors calling on the international community to“pressure” Israel to open a humanitarian corridor.

El Arish airport, in Egypt, received many aircraft carrying medical aid and food supplies pending approval from Israeli authorities to transport these supplies to Gaza.



