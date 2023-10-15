E.N.H. Property Maintenance Sets New Standards In Tree Care With Tree Leads Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTHAMPTON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Northampton, Pennsylvania, E.N.H. Property Maintenance, led by Owner Ethan Howells, is at the forefront of a quiet revolution in the tree care and removal industry. E.N.H. Property Maintenance's remarkable growth story is intricately connected to their partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a pioneering marketing company specializing in delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.E.N.H. Property Maintenance is based in Northampton, PA, and serves an extensive area, including towns such as Bath, Danielsville, Nazareth, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Whitehall areas, collectively making up the Lehigh Valley. With a six-year legacy in the business, the company has earned a reputation for exceptional tree care services.Ethan Howells, the visionary behind E.N.H. Property Maintenance, sheds light on the transformative impact of TLT, stating, "Tree Leads Today has significantly boosted our calendar with outstanding numbers of clients. Our phones ring off the hook, and it helps us reach out to customers rapidly and efficiently."The numbers speak for themselves as the company has experienced substantial growth since partnering with TLT. Howells notes, "Our business has grown about 50-60% since our partnership, prompting us to hire 2-3 additional team members to keep up with the increasing demand."What sets E.N.H. Property Maintenance apart from the competition is their specialization in hazardous removals and their team of certified arborists. Howells emphasizes, "We have some of the best equipment in the industry to ensure safe and efficient operations. Our arsenal includes whole tree chippers, cranes, chipper trucks, bucket trucks, stump grinders, skid loaders, and more."Exclusive leads provided by TLT have been a game-changer for Howells and his team. He explains, "What I like about exclusive leads is that they are directed to one company and that's it. We don't have to compete with multiple other companies for the same job, unlike other marketing companies. The marketing is direct, and it lets homeowners know that we are in their area, which also reflects in our pricing; 'we are literally just a phone call away.'"The efficiency of concentrating leads in one area at a time has brought significant savings in both time and money for E.N.H. Property Maintenance. Howells affirms, "It saves us a lot of time and money since our leads are often right next door to other jobs. We work in cities where the jobs are closely located, so we're not spending a lot of time traveling. Sometimes we drive our equipment right down the street to the next jobs. Door-to-door mail campaigns help homeowners understand the quality that is coming to their doorstep."In conclusion, Ethan Howells praises the transformative power of Tree Leads Today, stating, "TLT has played a pivotal role in our journey of growth and success in the tree care industry. We're excited about the future and grateful for the opportunities it has unlocked for E.N.H. Property Maintenance."For more information about E.N.H. Property Maintenance and their tree care services, please visit their website at or contact Ethan Howells at or (484) 358-8137.About E.N.H. Property Maintenance:E.N.H. Property Maintenance is a dynamic tree care and removal company based in Northampton, PA, serving a wide range of areas in the Lehigh Valley. With six years of industry experience, they are committed to providing quality tree care services and are known for their specialization in hazardous removals.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a leading marketing company specializing in delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative approach to lead generation empowers tree care companies to thrive and grow in their local communities. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.

