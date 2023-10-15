Turkish Team Secures Pass To EURO 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Turkish
national football team defeated the Latvian team in the match of
the eighth round of the qualifying stage of the European
Championship, Trend reports.
The game ended with a score of 4:0.
Goals for the Turkish national team were scored by Yunus Akgun
(58th minute), Cenk Tosun (83, 90+2), Muhammad Kerem Akturkoglu
(87).
The Turkish national team secured its participation in EURO
2024, regardless of the results of other matches in the group.
MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107243557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.