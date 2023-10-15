Turkish Team Secures Pass To EURO 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Turkish national football team defeated the Latvian team in the match of the eighth round of the qualifying stage of the European Championship, Trend reports.

The game ended with a score of 4:0.

Goals for the Turkish national team were scored by Yunus Akgun (58th minute), Cenk Tosun (83, 90+2), Muhammad Kerem Akturkoglu (87).

The Turkish national team secured its participation in EURO 2024, regardless of the results of other matches in the group.