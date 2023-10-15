President Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Visits Icherisheher (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The delegation of
the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus led by President Ersin
Tatar has today visited has visited Icherisheher, Inner City, one
of the world`s cultural heritage monuments, Trend reports.
They were informed about the State Historical-Architectural
Reserve“Icherisheher”, which is included on the UNESCO World
Heritage List, as well as the landscaping and restoration works
carried out here.
The delegation then toured the Shirvanshahs`s Palace Complex, a
masterpiece of Eastern medieval architecture, globally important
architectural monument.
The delegation also viewed the Maiden Tower, which was built in
7th-6th centuries BC and restored in the 12th century. They were
informed about the Tower, 28m in height and 16-16 in diameter,
which is comprised of a cylinder-like real tower and a huge
supporting construction. They also were informed of conservation
works carried out here in 2009-2013 based on the instructions of
President Ilham Aliyev in order to preserve the globally important
monuments located in Icherisheher and pass them on to future
generations in their current form.
