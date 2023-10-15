Palestinians movement is destined to achieve resounding triumph

(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expressed confidence on Saturday that the Palestinian movement initiated on October 7 by Palestinians is destined to achieve a resounding triumph. Ayatollah Khamenei conveyed this sentiment while in a meeting with the distinguished Nigerian religious figure, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his family.



“The events that have unfolded in recent days in Palestine, especially the bombings and the martyrdom of women, children, and men there, have wounded people’s hearts.”



Nonetheless, a different facet of these events has unveiled the remarkable resilience of Islam within Palestine. With the grace of the Almighty, this ongoing movement in Palestine will continue to advance and ultimately result in the Palestinians achieving a comprehensive victory, as underscored by Ayatollah Khamenei.



In the course of the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the growing influence of Islam across the world, despite the various global conspiracies at play, can be attributed to the relentless efforts of the resistance fighters. Speaking about the dire circumstances in occupied Palestine, with a particular focus on Gaza, he remarked, "One of the manifestations of Islam’s power today, can be seen in the incidents that are taking place in Palestine."



Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, elucidated that the establishment of the Islamic system in Iran after numerous centuries and the development of a government grounded in the principles of political Islam represent a significant dimension of Islam's influence and strength.

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242358