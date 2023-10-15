Transport Minister, Int'l Ship Brokers' Organization Talk Maritime Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Wesam Tahtamouni and a delegation from the Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents (FONASBA), headed by Javier Dulce, discussed the agenda of FONASBA 2023 Annual Meeting slated for October 16 to 19.Tahtamouni highlighted the significance of the yearly gatherings of the maritime industry and their crucial role in achieving economic reform, developing solutions to environmental challenges, and finding ways to minimize the negative consequences associated with carbon emissions within the sector, according to a statement released on Sunday.Dulce discussed the recent advancements in the maritime shipping industry regarding international relations, eco-friendly transportation, and collaboration between organizations. He also highlighted specialized training programs aimed at promoting best practices and improving human resource capabilities to implement international standards related to safety, security, and environmental performance of maritime shipping.