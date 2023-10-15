Wefaq To Discuss Youth Attitudes Towards Marriage In Qatari Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Family Counselling Centre (Wefaq), one of the centres of Qatar Foundation for Social Work of the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), is due to hold a panel discussion tomorrow titled,“First year of marriage...understanding and agreement,” under the auspices of Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad

Held under the sponsorship of the General Directorate of Endowments of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), the panel discussion will highlight the most prominent marital attitudes of young people in the Qatari society, along with the factors that affect these attitudes and the forms of support currently available in the community institutions and the First Year Marriage Programme.

Through this panel discussion, the centre primarily intends to identify the factors that affect marital attitudes and amplify the awareness of segments that are vulnerable to social and psychological risks due to delaying the marriage project or being reluctant to marriage, impact of the first years of marriage on those directions, in addition to highlighting the most prominent forms of support that can be provided to young people who want to get married to supply them with fundamental information and skills to build a successful family and marital life and preserve it.

The panel comprises two sessions, the first one will focus on the most prominent and current attitudes of young people towards marriage through laying out an array of themes.

The panel will bring together a host of speakers, namely, Professor of Social Service at Qatar University (QU), Dr. Abdulnasser Alyafei, school psychologist and guidance counsellor, Dr. Hamda Al Mohannadi, alongside the consultant clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, Mohammad Alanazi. It will be moderated by the Associate Professor at QU, Hanan Al Fayadh.

The second session will highlight the rehabilitation of those who want to get married in the First Year Marriage Programme, and family counselling centres as one of the solutions.

The session will feature the participation of the Islamic affairs expert, and family and educational Adviser, Dr. Ahmed Al Farjabi; family consultant at Wefaq, Nasser Al Hajri as well as Director of the Family Development Department at the MSDF, Dhabiya Al Muqbali. The session will be moderated by the media professional Hessa Alsuwaidi.

The panel discussion supports one of the operational projects of Wefaq, which primarily urges young people to get married and serves the strategic objective of marriage and family bonds, whilst the First Year Marriage Program is implemented by MSDF.

The episode is consistent with Wefaq's purview which aims to raise the community's awareness of the family role, as well as train and rehabilitate those who want to get married from both genders.