Council Of Heads Of Customs Services Of CIS Countries Adopts Several Decisions (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Council of
heads of CIS member-states customs services has adopted a number of
decisions, Trend reports.
According to the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan, the 77th
meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of CIS member
states was held in Dushanbe (Tajikistan).
Delegations of customs services of Azerbaijan, Russian
Federation, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took
part in the event.
Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation headed
by the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Lieutenant General
of Customs Service Shahin Bagirov.
Within the framework of the meeting, relevant decisions were
made regarding the approaches to importation of goods divided into
parts by individuals, the practice of using navigation seals to
track shipments, and the display of information on the gross weight
of goods in the customs declaration.
In addition, the event approved the Work Plan of the Council of
Heads of Customs Services of the CIS Member States for 2024. Also,
the order of affixing seals and stamps of customs authorities on
transport and commercial documents, training of personnel under the
programs of higher education and additional professional education,
agreement on the Center of expertise and research for customs
purposes, as well as draft memorandums on simplification of the
procedure of registration of documents for transit transportation
of goods were discussed.
The next 78th meeting was decided to be held in the first half
of 2024 in Uzbekistan.
