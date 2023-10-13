Council Of Heads Of Customs Services Of CIS Countries Adopts Several Decisions (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Council of heads of CIS member-states customs services has adopted a number of decisions, Trend reports.

According to the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan, the 77th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of CIS member states was held in Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

Delegations of customs services of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in the event.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by the Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Lieutenant General of Customs Service Shahin Bagirov.

Within the framework of the meeting, relevant decisions were made regarding the approaches to importation of goods divided into parts by individuals, the practice of using navigation seals to track shipments, and the display of information on the gross weight of goods in the customs declaration.

In addition, the event approved the Work Plan of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the CIS Member States for 2024. Also, the order of affixing seals and stamps of customs authorities on transport and commercial documents, training of personnel under the programs of higher education and additional professional education, agreement on the Center of expertise and research for customs purposes, as well as draft memorandums on simplification of the procedure of registration of documents for transit transportation of goods were discussed.

The next 78th meeting was decided to be held in the first half of 2024 in Uzbekistan.