Azerbaijanis Hold Rally In Front Of International Court Of Justice (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A peaceful
protest of the Azerbaijani community under the“We want peace!”
motto was held in front of the International Court of Justice in
The Hague, Trend reports.
Organized by the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis of the
Netherlands-Belgium, the rally was held to protest against the
absurd claims of Armenia and its anti-Azerbaijani campaign.
Speakers at the rally, which began with the singing of the
National Anthem of Azerbaijan, recalled the policy of usurpation,
aggression, ethnic cleansing, genocide, acts of vandalism, and mine
terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan and its people for almost 30
years.
The protesters demanded that the ICJ reject Armenia's false
claims and respect the territorial integrity of multicultural and
peace-loving Azerbaijan.
During the protest, participants chanted slogans such as
“Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”,“Respect the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan!”,“End Armenian separatism!”,“Stop the
anti-Azerbaijani campaign!”,“Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants
war!” ,“Don't forget Khojaly!”,“Terror against Ganja is a
manifestation of Armenian terror!”,“Ruben Vardanyan is the
financier of terrorism!”,“The world is silent about the terror
against Ganja!”,“Let us condemn the terror of Armenia against
Barda!”,“We say NO to terrorism!”,“We condemn the systematic mass
murders committed by Armenia”,“Arayik Harutyunyan is a child
killer!”,“Armenian mine terror is preventing normalization and
restoration in the liberated regions!”,“We demand mine maps for
the security of Karabakh!”,“Mine terror prevents the return of
internally displaced persons to Karabakh!”,“Global Armenian
terrorism is silent about its victims!”,“Armenia must ensure the
rights and safety of Western Azerbaijanis!”,“Armenia prevents the
return of Western Azerbaijanis!”,“Azerbaijan supports coexistence
in Karabakh !", "We call on Armenia for negotiations, not
confrontation!", "We call on the world community to support
justice!" and etc.
The rally took place on the day of hearings at the ICJ on the
claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan.
