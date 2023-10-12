Group AMANA's Fuel Farm Project At Bahrain Airport To Boost Nation's Aviation Sector

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The newly completed 77,000-square-metre fuel farm, with a 30,000-cubic-metres fuel capacity, will enhance Bahrain's global standing as a primary hub for jet fuel services.

Group AMANA, a regional leader in design-build construction, celebrates the completion of its Jet A1 Fuel Farm and Hydrant System Installation project for Bahrain International Airport (BIA). The project, inaugurated on September 13 under the patronage of Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Bahrain's Oil and Environment Minister and the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, marks a pivotal step in modernising BIA's services, Aviation fueling facilities, and infrastructure to meet stringent environmental standards and international safety measures.

Led by AMANA's Aviation Fueling business unit, the newly established 77,000 square metre fuel farm, with a 30,000 cubic metre fuel capacity, is poised to elevate Bahrain's global status as a primary hub for jet fuel services. It promises to optimise aviation fuel supply to meet the surging global demand, projected to reach USD 793.62 billion by 2030.[1] The fuel farm is equipped with cutting-edge technology, a comprehensive network of underground pipelines, and advanced storage facilities, all geared towards enhancing operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and providing world-class services, fostering sustainable economic growth.

AMANA has made substantial investments to establish expertise in the aviation fueling sector over the past 17 years, delivering over $550 million worth of projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mark Thomas, Bahrain Airport Jet Fuel Company Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, and other officials from partner companies.

Jihad Joseph Bsaibes, CEO of AMANA Contracting Group, stated:“Group AMANA is steadfast in its commitment to delivering certainty and excellence in landmark projects within the region, and this project is no exception. It signifies years of hard work during the unprecedented uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenging circumstances, our agility ensured precise and timely execution of our engineering, construction, testing, and commissioning processes. This achievement marks a significant milestone that significantly bolsters AMANA's standing in the aviation fueling industry.”

Jihad further added,“Now, we are embarking on a new phase of growth, with plans to expand our aviation fueling operations beyond the GCC and the Middle East, extending our reach to East Asia and Central Africa.”

Mark Thomas, Chairman of the Bahrain Airport Jet Fuel Company, praised the fuel farm project for creating a sustainable foundation for the future of energy. He commended BIA's commitment to modernising its infrastructure and facilities in line with international standards.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Group AMANA was able to successfully mitigate its reliance on international vendors and establish a dependable supply chain, ensuring the timely completion of the project. Moreover, by harnessing advanced technologies, including BIM and 3D systems, alongside the Jack-Up method for tank installation and state-of-the-art control systems, AMANA upheld the highest Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards, achieving a milestone of 2.6 million safe man-hours without any lost-time injuries, ensuring both accelerated and safer project outcomes.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specialising in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its“We Build With You” philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.