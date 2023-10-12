Norway provides evacuation flights from Israel

(MENAFN) In response to the precarious security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry unveiled plans for an evacuation flight destined for Oslo from Tel Aviv. This initiative, open not only to Norwegian citizens but also to those from other Nordic nations, aims to provide a means of departure from the region amid heightened volatility. The announcement clarified that individuals wishing to avail of this opportunity must contribute towards a portion of the transportation expenses.



Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt emphasized the collaborative effort involved in orchestrating this evacuation plan with Norwegian Air over the preceding days. The minister underscored the challenging circumstances, with the ongoing volatility in the area rendering departures from Israel and the Palestinian territories increasingly complex.



To partake in the evacuation flight, Norwegian citizens are instructed to communicate their intent by sending an email to the Foreign Ministry. In a departure from conventional evacuation protocols, citizens are also asked to share in covering some of the transport costs associated with the operation.



This evacuation effort exemplifies the intricate logistical considerations and cooperative endeavors undertaken by governments in response to geopolitical crises. The Norwegian government's decision to partially offset transportation expenses marks a unique approach to facilitating the safe return of its citizens and those of other Nordic nations during a time of heightened instability in the region.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107232517