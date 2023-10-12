Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Discusses Role Of Natural Gas At GECF Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijani
Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov took part in the 25th
ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)
held in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, in his speech, the
deputy minister noted the importance of the GECF as a platform for
cooperation and dialog between natural gas producing countries.
In addition, Kamal Abbasov emphasized the important role of
natural gas in the global energy transition as an environmentally
cleaner fuel compared to other traditional energy carriers.
Information was presented at the meeting on Azerbaijan's natural
gas reserves, production, exports and recent achievements, as well
as steps taken towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and
expanding the use of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan.
The GECF is an association of countries leading in natural gas
exports worldwide.

