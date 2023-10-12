Yatsenyuk About Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets To Ukraine: Punishment And Justice Must Come

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's frozen assets do not cover all Ukraine's losses, but their transfer to Ukraine and affected citizens is a fundamentally important contribution to compensating for the aggressor's crimes.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, head of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016, wrote this, Ukrinform reports with reference to the KSF website.

According to him, the confiscation of more than EUR 300 billion of Russian assets frozen around the world is a matter that the Kyiv Security Forum team has been devoting a lot of attention to.



“I consider this task to be one of Ukraine's strategic priorities, as I have repeatedly stated publicly and privately,” the head of the Kyiv Security Forum wrote.

It is very important to expand the circle of allies who support Ukraine in this just demand, Yatsenyuk stressed.

He noted that Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo announced that Belgium will transfer to Ukraine EUR 1.7 billion received as taxes on income from Russia's frozen assets, and this is, according to Yatsenyuk,“only a first step, but it is the right step.”

“This step should be followed by the next ones - approving the decision in the G7 countries to transfer the aggressor's resources to Ukraine, creating a mechanism for such transfer and determining the procedure for its application,” he wrote.

“Having attacked Ukraine, the aggressor has placed itself outside international law, and the Kremlin must feel the effectiveness of countermeasures of the civilized world. Punishment must come. Justice must come,” Yatsenyuk stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, at a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels on October 11, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated that Belgium this year plans to launch a special EUR 1.7 billion fund to support Ukraine, using proceeds from Russia's frozen assets.