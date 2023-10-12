Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 15Th Year With Music Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) is set to mark its 15th year anniversary with a grand celebration through a series of concerts promising to enchant audiences with diverse musical experiences.

This three-day music festival from October 26 to 28 will showcase the orchestra's remarkable talent and versatility.

The festival kicks off with a family-friendly concert titled“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom.” This unique musical experience will transport the audience to the 18th century with authentic costumes and historical characters from Mozart's era, performed by QPO's Cinemoon Ensemble and special guests. While designed with families in mind, this concert promises to entertain adults who never outgrew their love for whimsical humour and classical music.

Originally premiered in 2019,“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom” was a resounding success, captivating both children and adults alike. Merve Kenet Bulun, Founder and Artistic Director of Cinemoon Ensemble, expressed her excitement about the concert's return, stating:“I am happy that it will come back again on the 27th of October as part of QPO's 15th anniversary as this was a big highlight for the ensemble.”

On October 27, the festival continues with a performance titled“Music from the Baroque Courts.” This concert will feature compositions from renowned European Baroque composers such as Bach, Händel, Lully, and Corelli.

The event will be brought to life by QPO's Doha Baroque Ensemble, along with talented musicians like oboist German Diaz Blanco, bassoonist Daniel Hrinda, and the Qatar Concert Choir. The enchanting sounds of the harpsichord, played by Christoph Teichner, will add to the ambience of this musical journey.

Concurrently, the“Music from the Middle East” concert on the same evening will showcase the genius of Middle Eastern composers.

The programme will include works by Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé, QPO's Deputy Executive Director Dr. Nasser Sahim, symphonic artist Dana Al Fardan, composer Wael Binali, award-winning violinist Maias Alyamani, and composer Hamed Al Naama. Under the baton of Andreas Weiser, the orchestra will be joined by oud player Samir Nasr Eddine, promising a memorable evening celebrating the rich musical heritage of the Middle East.

The festival's final day, October 28, presents a trio of captivating concerts.

“Pearls of the Philharmonic” showcases the exceptional talents within the QPO by spotlighting soloists from various sections of the orchestra. This concert will feature an array of solo repertoire, including works by Ravel, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and more. German conductor Elias Grandy will lead the Philharmonic through this extraordinary musical journey.

“Film Music” promises to take audiences on a nostalgic ride through the iconic scores of blockbuster films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Aladdin, and Mission Impossible. Esteemed German conductor Andreas Weiser will guide the orchestra in delivering the excitement and magic of these beloved soundtracks.

Closing the festival in grand style,“QPO on Tour” will feature pieces of music from countries the orchestra has toured in the past, including Syria, England, the USA, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, and China. Elias Grandy will again take the baton, and the Qatar Concert Choir will join the orchestra, ensuring an unforgettable musical voyage.

All these concerts will be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Auditorium 3. Tickets for these performances are available for purchase on the Q-Tickets website.