President Of Uzbekistan To Pay Working Visit To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of
Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working visit to
Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on October 13 to participate in the Council of
Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.
During the event, the parties will consider issues of further
expansion of multilateral cooperation within the CIS, including the
implementation of joint programs and projects in the field of
trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and innovation, as well
as digitalization, transport, education, and culture.
Regular meetings of the council are held annually. It was
created following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991,
directly replacing the State Council of the Soviet Union.
Last year's meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of States took
place in Astana, Kazakhstan, where a series of documents were
signed. These agreements aimed at furthering the development and
strengthening of integration ties in the areas of trade, economics,
culture, and security.
