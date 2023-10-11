Azerbaijan Investment Holding's Economic Council And Supervisory Board Meet (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. A regular meeting
of the Economic Council and the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan
Investment Holding was held, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan
told Trend.
At a joint meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the
current situation and prospects in the field of oil and gas
production in Azerbaijan were discussed, including the long-term
development plans of SOCAR and the oil and gas sector of the
country as a whole, forecasts of future production, the status of
the project for the reconstruction and modernization of the Heydar
Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, additional work required for the
implementation of the project, and other current issues.
The meeting heard a report by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and
a speech by the Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijani Investment
Holding, Ruslan Alikhanov.
Following the meeting, the relevant instructions were given to
the board of Azerbaijani Investment Holding and SOCAR, taking into
account the proposals of the Council members on the issues under
discussion.
