The Digital Silk Way Project Was Presented At The Event Of Economic Cooperation Organization (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Digital Silk Way project was presented at the 27th Meeting
of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation
Organization, held in Baku. Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the
Board of Directors of AzerTelecom, and Sergey Nazarenko, Chief
Operating Officer, participated in the event.
Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operating Officer of AzerTelecom, who
spoke at the event, informed the participants about the strategic
importance and main components of the Digital Silk Way, which is
one of the priority projects for our country and the region. He
noted that within the framework of the Digital Silk Way project,
the digital infrastructure that will be created within the country,
as well as between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries via
the Caspian Sea seabed, will form a new digital telecommunications
corridor between Europe and Asia.
"We are very proud that the Digital Silk Way project, initiated
by NEQSOL Holding and implemented by AzerTelecom, is in the
spotlight of the government of Azerbaijan and influential
international organizations. The Digital Silk Way project, which
will connect Europe and Asia, will have a huge impact on the future
of a large region due to its contribution to the transfer of
multi-terabit data and the acceleration of digitalization," said
Sergey Nazarenko.
It is worth mentioning that Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Pakistan
and Afghanistan are members of the Economic Cooperation
Organization.
AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications operator
in Azerbaijan and is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group
of companies operating in various countries across the energy,
telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.
