The Digital Silk Way Project Was Presented At The Event Of Economic Cooperation Organization (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Digital Silk Way project was presented at the 27th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, held in Baku. Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerTelecom, and Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operating Officer, participated in the event.

Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operating Officer of AzerTelecom, who spoke at the event, informed the participants about the strategic importance and main components of the Digital Silk Way, which is one of the priority projects for our country and the region. He noted that within the framework of the Digital Silk Way project, the digital infrastructure that will be created within the country, as well as between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries via the Caspian Sea seabed, will form a new digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.

"We are very proud that the Digital Silk Way project, initiated by NEQSOL Holding and implemented by AzerTelecom, is in the spotlight of the government of Azerbaijan and influential international organizations. The Digital Silk Way project, which will connect Europe and Asia, will have a huge impact on the future of a large region due to its contribution to the transfer of multi-terabit data and the acceleration of digitalization," said Sergey Nazarenko.

It is worth mentioning that Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

AzerTelecom is a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan and is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.