Zelensky, Stoltenberg Discuss Supply Of Weapons, Ukraine-NATO Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine and steps to achieve interoperability with NATO.

That's according to the press service of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting in Brussels, Zelensky emphasized the important leadership role of the Secretary General in coordinating the work of the Allies and making decisions in support of Ukraine. He also thanked Stoltenberg for participating in the first international Defense Industries Forum in Ukraine.

"I am grateful for your strong signal during the forum that Ukraine needs high quality means, in large numbers and quickly, to stop drones and intercept missiles," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's cooperation with the world's leading arms manufacturers to implement NATO standards in the defense industry and enhance interoperability with the Alliance.

Zelensky expressed hope that in the course of today's meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers and the meeting of NATO defense ministers tomorrow, member states would take further positive decisions on the supply of weapons and military equipment to our country, as well as on the provision of other necessary assistance.

Zelensky noted the readiness of the Ukrainian side to actively work with the Allies to agree on a new adapted Annual National Program aimed at implementing NATO principles and standards in Ukraine. In this context, he also emphasized the importance of preparing jointly with the Alliance a Roadmap for Ukraine's interoperability with NATO.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine