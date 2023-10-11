Any Army Doomed To Defeat Without Proper Logistics - Chief Of Ukraine's General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, congratulated the Army logistics officers on their professional holiday, noting that reliable logistics is extremely important for the force.

The greeting was published on the General Staff's Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"No matter how powerful the Army is, without reliable logistics in a long war, it is doomed to defeat. Fuel, ammunition, food, water, and other supplies are critical on the front lines to destroy the enemy. Today, on the Day of Army Logistics Support Specialists, I'd like to thank everyone who makes every effort to properly supply our forces on the battlefield," said Shaptala.

According to the chief of the General Staff, logistics specialists often operate under rough conditions as the enemy constantly hunts logistics hubs, depots, and supply routes. "You act in spite of danger and obstacles, and always under the pressure of time. Only after victory will you be able to tell of your decisions and tricks that you had to resort to in order to ensure supplies. Your work is vitally important for our victory," the official emphasized.

As reported, on October 11, Ukraine for the first time marks the Day of the Army Logistics Specialists.