AMIN Worldwide's APAC Chapter Releases Comprehensive White Paper On Asia-Pacific Market Entry

- Head of Brandigo China, Mike GoldenBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide's APAC Chapter has announced the release of a valuable White Paper during its global conference in Bangkok. This insightful document aims to provide essential guidance for global brands looking to make inroads into the dynamic Asia-Pacific region.AMIN Worldwide , a network of over 50 advertising agencies spanning the globe, is known for its collaborative work with successful brands in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. As global brands increasingly set their sights on the Asia-Pacific region for expansion, the White Paper offers a practical resource that ensures they do so with greater confidence, supported by AMIN's dedicated APAC members from over 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.Titled Asia Pacific: Where Fortune Favours the Careful , the White Paper offers a comprehensive exploration of vital cultural diversity, market intricacies, and a strategic playbook, helping brands tailor their approach to this burgeoning market effectively.Philip Huzzard, President of AMIN Worldwide's Global Board and head of AMIN APAC Regional Council, noted that the initiative was prompted by regional network members concerned about international firms entering the Asian market with an assumption of homogenous North American or Western European norms. Huzzard commented, "Major brands have learned the hard way that cultural norms, IP, and business practices aren't uniform across the globe."Robert Heldt, CEO of Tokyo-based Custom Media, emphasized the importance of thorough research and local insight, asserting, "We ensure our clients succeed by respecting local customs and communicating authentically."Shanghai's Head of Brandigo China, Mike Golden, attested to the vast potential in the APAC region and how his company acts as a conduit to local partnerships and marketing success for brands, including US retail giant Costco. Golden exclaimed, "With the right insights and partnerships, businesses can tap into a burgeoning market for premium Western products."The White Paper is the collaborative effort of Manisha Chawla, former Head of Marketing at Mercer and KPMG, and Neville Jones, former Partner at Accenture and Director of DPR&Co.ABOUT AMIN WORLDWIDEThe Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide is an alliance of over 50 independent marketing agencies, packed with award-winning talent and experience, across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. We first put our heads together back in 1932 and have been expanding the reach of our members ever since.AMIN APAC brings together seven members representing China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia & Thailand, and Australia & New Zealand, providing clients with invaluable insights into local cultures and business practices, aligning with AMIN Worldwide's ethos of "Allyship." Learn more at:

