Adalta Says New AD-214 Dosing Models Enhance Partnering Potential

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) CEO Dr Tim Oldham speaks with Proactive after receiving the results of dose simulation studies that support the potential efficacy of its i-body drug candidate AD-214 in fibrotic disease at its planned intravenous dose regime. The simulations also highlight the possibility that AD-214 could be delivered subcutaneously at lower doses. He says the results of the studies - supporting both the potential efficacy of target intravenous doses of AD-214 and that subcutaneous administration could also be effective - reduce Phase II risk and significantly enhance AdAlta's partnering potential.

Oldham said:“These simulations have resulted in two very important conclusions for AdAlta.

"Firstly, based on our target product characteristics for commercial success, the target dosing regimen for AD-214 has been 10 mg/kg IV every two weeks. The simulations further strengthen and support the potential efficacy of this dosing regimen.

“Secondly, we have, for the first time, been able to explore the potential efficacy of subcutaneously administered AD-214 under clinically convenient dosing regimens.”

