Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Tribute At AAFT University

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – September 28, 2023 - In an inspiring gathering at Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) University, students and faculty paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the occasion of his 116th Birth Anniversary. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the students, urging them to transcend their comfort zones and dedicate themselves to elevating every industry and profession, propelling India to greater heights.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of hard work and determination in fostering growth and progress across various domains. He urged all to embrace Bhagat Singh's spirit, a celebrated freedom fighter and Indian leader, who stood as a symbol of resilience against challenging circumstances. Dr. Marwah conveyed deep gratitude for Bhagat Singh's invaluable contributions towards India's struggle for independence.



The event was conducted with the support of World Peace Development and Research Foundation, Asian Academy of Arts, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. It served as a platform to reflect on Bhagat Singh's life, principles, and sacrifices, motivating the attendees to emulate his dedication and fortitude in their respective pursuits.



“We stand on the shoulders of great leaders like Bhagat Singh, who have shown us the path of courage and determination. It is our responsibility to uphold their legacy by working diligently and propelling our nation forward,” expressed Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



The event concluded on a note of inspiration, igniting a collective commitment to contribute towards societal progress, upholding the values that Bhagat Singh epitomized.





