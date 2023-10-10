Poland Evacuates More Than 600 Of Its Citizens From Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, the Polish government has evacuated 661 people from Israel.

This was announced on TVP1 by Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller, Ukrinform reported citing Polish Radio .

"515 people have already been evacuated, another 146 are on their way to Poland, that is, 661 people are already outside Israel. The action continues," Müller said.

He noted that it will continue as long as it is needed.

As it is known, the day before, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that about 1,000 Polish citizens want to evacuate from Israel. The action takes place in stages: first, Polish military transport planes transport people to the airport in Chania on the island of Crete, and from there they are taken to Poland.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, no Polish citizens were injured in the HAMAS attack on Israel.

As reported, in the morning on October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group HAMAS launched an attack on Israel. The militants broke through into the country, simultaneously launching a massive missile strike.

As a result of HAMAS attacks in Israel, more than 900 people were killed. Two Ukrainian citizens were among the dead.

Israel officially declares a state of war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War of 1973.