Iqibla, A Leading Muslim Tech, To Showcase Innovative Products And Solutions At GITEX GLOBAL 2023

IQibla, a leading Muslim tech startup, is set to showcase its innovative products and solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the world's largest technology exhibition and conference. The company, which has a physical branch in Dubai and plans to expand to other Middle Eastern markets such as Egypt and Turkey, will be present at Hall 15, Stand H15-E35, from October (16th-20th), 2023.

IQibla is dedicated to pioneering innovations and delivering cutting-edge solutions specially crafted for the Muslim community. The company's products and services are designed to enhance the daily lives and spiritual journeys of Muslim families worldwide.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2023, IQibla will showcase a range of its innovative products, including:



iQibla Zikr Ring is a wearable convenient and easy-to-use device that helps Muslims to perform dhikr (remembrance of Allah) and stay connected to their faith. It has a number of features, including a tasbih counter, and prayer time reminders. It is also waterproof and available in a variety of sizes and styles. QWatch (short for Quran Watch), a remarkable wearable device developed by iQibla. This innovative gadget seamlessly merges the capabilities of a smartwatch with a host of essential Islamic functionalities. With QWatch, you can enjoy the Quran's soothing verses even when offline, effortlessly determine the direction of Mecca for your prayers, and stay punctual with accurate prayer times. This user-friendly and versatile device serves as an invaluable aid for Muslims striving to attain their spiritual aspirations. Beyond its core Islamic features, QWatch boasts a sleek touch display, GPS functionality, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, it offers a wide array of other features, including fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking."

In addition to its flagship products, IQibla Tech is also developing a number of other innovative solutions that are designed to address the unique needs of Muslim households. For example, the company is currently working on a new smart speaker (Home Smart assistant) that will be able to provide users with a variety of information and services related to their faith and daily life matters.

IQibla is excited to participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2023 and showcase its innovative products and solutions to a global audience. The company is confident that its presence at the event will help it attract new customers and investors, and further its mission to empower the Muslim community through technology.

About IQibla

IQibla is a leading Muslim tech startup dedicated to pioneering innovations and delivering cutting-edge solutions specially crafted for the Muslim community. The company's products and services are designed to enhance the daily lives and spiritual journeys of Muslim families worldwide.

iQibla, established in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Jack Shao, represents a beacon of innovation and technological prowess. With a remarkable three-decade-long journey in the realm of technological advancement, Shao has assembled a global team of 150 engineering technology experts. Their collective efforts have resulted in over 200 significant inventions and cutting-edge patents in the realm of intelligent technology. Jack Shao's extensive travels across the globe have ignited his fascination with the world's most captivating cultures. This profound appreciation, combined with his deep understanding of both technology and religious culture, led him to envision a product that merges technology with the enrichment of people's spiritual lives in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In just a few short years, iQibla has become a leading player in the Muslim tech space. The company's products and services are used by millions of Muslims around the world, and it has received numerous awards and accolades for its innovative work.

IQibla is committed to making a positive impact on the Muslim community. The company's mission is to empower Muslim families through technology and help them thrive in both their daily and spiritual pursuits.

