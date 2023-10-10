Palestinian Man, Wife, Go Missing After Israeli Settlers Burn Tent Near Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Bethlehem/PNN /
A Palestinian man
and his wife have been declared missing since yesterday
after Israeli colonists burned his tent near the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem.
The director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority, Hassan Brijiyeh, told officials news agency that Mohammad Abdel Fattah Al-Shalalda and his wife had disappeared since yesterday
after a group of colonists burned his tent and stole livestock
in the Qanub
area of the Sa'ir lands, north of Hebron. The two are close to the Mitzad illegal
settlement, which is located on citizens' lands.
He pointed out that Shalaldah's family
informed him that they had lost contact with them, and were unable to reach them due to the closures, which made them fear for their lives from attacks by the colonists.
Israeli colonists escalated their violations against Palestinians in the eastern region of Bethlehem, especially against sheep herders, the latest of which was setting fire to two tents belonging to citizens of Al-Shalalda family and seizing a tent belonging to local resident Salim Abdel-Baden in the Tuqu' desert.
MENAFN10102023000205011050ID1107221177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.