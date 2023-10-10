Seeds, Fertilizer Being Distributed To Paktia Farmers

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GARDEZ/PARAKH (Pajhwok): The process to distribute improved quality seeds and chemical fertilizers to nearly 18,000 farmers has been started in southeastern Paktia province.

Paktia agriculture director Maulvi Abdul Rauf Saeed told Pajhwok that the process to distribute the seeds and fertilizers kicked off today in Garzez and 14 districts.

He said the assistance had been provided by Norway and each farmer was given a 50-kilogram sack of improved quality wheat seed and two 50-kilogram sacks of black and white chemical fertilizer.

He said the agriculture inputs would help farmer increase their harvests.

In central Panjsher province, 400 widows were distributed cash assistance on Tuesday.

Noor Ahmad Amiri, Panjshir Red Crescent Society head, said each woman was given 8500 afghanis.

