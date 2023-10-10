Domestic Funds Help QSE Tread Positive Trajectory After Four Days Of Bearish Spell

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The domestic institutions' net buying support Tuesday helped the Qatar Stock Exchange snap four consecutive days of bearish run and its key index added 16 points.

The real estate, industrials, telecom, consumer goods and banking counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.16% to 9,851.97 points.More than 51% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 7.76%.The Arab retail investors were seen net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1 or 0.31% to QR581 with midcap segments gaining the most.The foreign individuals were increasingly bullish in the main market, which however touched an intraday high of 9,944 points.The Islamic index rose faster than the main index in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.06mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 changed hands across 21 deals.The foreign institutions' weakened net selling had its influence in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The local retail investors continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index gained 0.16%, All Share Index by 0.2% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.2% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.The realty sector index rose 0.9%, industrials (0.73%), telecom (0.29%), consumer goods and services (0.25%) and banks and financial services (0.21%); while transport and insurance declined 1.34% and 0.79% respectively.Major gainers in the main market included Lesha Bank, Qatari German Medical Devices, Inma Holding, Beema, Al Khaleej Takaful, Dlala, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company, Mazaya Qatar, Gulf International Services and Ezdan.Nevertheless, Gulf Warehousing, Nakilat, Qatari Investors Group, Qatar Insurance, Doha Bank, Alijarah Holding and Qatar Islamic Bank were among the shakers in main bourse. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.The domestic institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR12 compared with net sellers of QR1 on October 9.The Arab individual investors were net buyers to the extent of QR4 against net sellers of QR1 on Monday.The foreign retail investors' net buying increased perceptibly to QR4mn compared to QR1 the previous day.The foreign institutions' net profit booking decreased substantially to QR1 against QR31 on October 9.However, the Gulf institutions' net selling increased significantly to QR33 compared to QR6 on Monday.The Gulf individual investors' net profit booking expanded markedly to QR9 against QR0 the previous day.The local retail investors' net buying weakened considerably to QR22 compared to QR41 on October 8.The Arab institutions continued to have no major net exposure for the second straight session.Trade volumes in the main market shot up 10% to 200 shares, value by 12% to QR515 and deals by 3% to 17,192.The venture market saw a 65% surge in trade volumes to 0.66mn equities to more than double value to QR0 on 41% jump in transactions to 65.