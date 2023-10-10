Quickpay Funding Launches New Client Web Portal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Modern Platform to Streamline Invoice Factoring and Business-to-Business Financing

- Juan EstradaLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Quickpay Funding, a leading provider of invoice factoring services, today announced the launch of their new client web portal. This innovative platform empowers their clients with unparalleled convenience and efficiency in managing their cash flow. From uploading invoices to submitting credit requests, Quickpay Funding clients can now control their factoring account from anywhere with a secure, personalized, and responsive platform.Quickpay Funding's new web portal redefines the way businesses handle their finances. Their clients now have easy access to a range of features designed to streamline their financial operations, including:.Invoice Management: Clients can quickly and easily upload invoices, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for transactions..Credit Requests: Submitting credit requests is now simplified, enabling businesses to submit a request to increase their debtor's credit line in just a few steps..Transaction Search: A powerful search feature allows clients to effortlessly locate existing invoices, payments, transactions, and debtors, reducing time spent on administrative tasks..Account Overview: The dashboard provides a comprehensive snapshot of the latest account information, offering real-time financial information at a glance..Debtor Management: Clients can add debtors and efficiently manage their accounts, enhancing their control over their financial relationships.“We are excited to launch our new client web portal and provide our customers with a more convenient and efficient way to manage their accounts and access funding,” said Juan Estrada, CEO of Quickpay Funding.“The portal is designed to be easy to use and navigate, and it provides our clients with innovative and streamlined solutions so they can adapt to changing financial needs rapidly. This launch reaffirms our dedication to providing best-in-class financial services and our commitment to being a frontrunner in the B-to-B fintech industry. We are constantly innovating to provide our clients with the best possible tools and resources to help them succeed. The portal is just one more way that we are helping our clients save time, improve their efficiency, and grow their businesses.”In addition to its cutting-edge features, this client web portal is designed with accessibility at its core. This responsive platform ensures that clients can seamlessly access their financial tools and information from any device, whether it's a computer, tablet, or smartphone. This flexibility is important in today's dynamic business landscape, and the commitment to providing a consistent user experience across all devices reflects the company's dedication to meeting clients' needs wherever they may be. Whether in the office, on the go, or at home, Quickpay Funding's clients have financial management at their fingertips.To learn more about Quickpay Funding's financial services and their new client portal , please visit quickpayfunding .About Quickpay FundingFounded in 2015, Quickpay Funding is a leading invoice factoring company that provides fast and easy financing solutions to trucking companies as well as other industries. The Quickpay Funding team believes in teamwork, mutual support and helping each other out to provide best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions. Finding ways to say“yes” to their clients, employees and shareholders is what is driving them to becoming a leader in the industry. The team is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, and the management team has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, factoring, trade finance, and credit services. Quickpay Funding provides small businesses with the capital needed to expand their business, make insurance and tax payments, meet payroll obligations, and shorten the turnaround of their accounts receivable. To learn more about how Quickpay Funding can contribute to the success of your business, visit quickpayfunding.

