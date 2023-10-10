Agribusiness Risk Underwriters' Amanda Constanza Honored As A Winner Of IBA's 2023 Rising Stars Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amanda Constanza, MPH, AIDA, winner of Insurance Business America's 2023 Rising Stars Award

Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU) is the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control.

- Amanda Constanza, AIDA, MPHWINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU) is proud to announce that Amanda Constanza, MPH, AIDA, Poultry Underwriting Manager, has been named a recipient of Insurance Business America's prestigious 2023 Rising Stars award . This recognition celebrates Constanza's outstanding contributions to the insurance industry, particularly her expertise in farm and agribusiness property underwriting, and her recent achievement of completing the Associate in Insurance Data Analytics (AIDA) designation.The Insurance Business America Rising Stars Award is presented annually to young professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment within the insurance sector. Constanza's selection as a Rising Star is a testament to her talents and her contributions to ARU and the insurance industry as a whole.Constanza said,“To be recognized among thousands of nominees by a board of industry leaders is an honor. I'm very proud of what I've been able to accomplish so far and I'm looking forward to continuing to learn and grow and make a positive impact on the industry.”As Underwriting Manager overseeing the Poultry Confinement lines at ARU, Constanza has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of the intricacies and challenges of one of the toughest classes of business in the entire insurance industry. Her ability to anticipate and address evolving risks can largely be attributed to her steadfast commitment to data-driven decision-making. Amanda's strategies are anchored in a rigorous analysis of industry trends, risk metrics, and economic factors, combined with comprehensive data collection, empowering her team to remain at the forefront of the poultry sector.William (Will) Johnson III, CEO of Agribusiness Risk Underwriters, added,“It has been a pleasure seeing Amanda grow as an insurance professional, and there is no doubt in my mind that she deserves to be recognized as one of the top young professionals in the insurance space. From the beginning, Amanda's insurance career has been marked by extreme focus and dedication to developing her craft, and I am delighted to see her receive this well-deserved recognition as a Rising Star.”ARU was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU supports a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity. ARU was acquired by international carrier group Accelerant Holdings in 2021.For more information about Amanda Constanza and Agribusiness Risk Underwriters, please visit .

