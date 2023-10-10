Israeli’s army discovers 1,500 bodies of Palestinian militants in vicinity of Gaza's settlements

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an Israeli military spokesperson announced that approximately 1,500 bodies of Palestinian militants have been discovered in the vicinity of Gaza's settlements by the army.



"In the past days, the Israeli army found no less than 1,500 bodies of Palestinian gunmen inside Israeli territories," the Israeli army official, who preferred not to disclose their identity, informed Anadolu.



However, he refrained from providing additional information on the matter.



There has been no response yet from the Palestinian side, particularly from the Hamas group, regarding the Israeli army's assertion.



In the last three days, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released multiple videos depicting their fighters infiltrating Israeli military facilities in the Gaza vicinity, resulting in the death and capture of Israeli soldiers.



The Palestinian Hamas group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, launching a significant barrage of rockets and executing land, air, and sea infiltrations into Israel. They stated that this surprise attack was in retaliation for the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by settlers against Palestinians.



In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107219996