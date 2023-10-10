The Launch Of Humanoid Robot 'Nour R1' Promises To Elevate Healthcare Innovation At KFSH&RC

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

KSA– In the heart of the Middle East's thriving healthcare landscape, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) takes a leap into the future with the introduction of Nour R1, a humanoid robot designed to provide innovative information and communication technology (ICT) services to its esteemed staff and enhance the overall experience for both employees and patients.

Nour R1, with its striking presence, promises to reshape the Healthcare Information Technology Affairs (HITA) services landscape within the hospital. Deployed initially at the HITA Express Booth, Nour R1 is a friendly assistant, guiding staff members through technical support issues. Equipped with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Nour R1 possesses the ability to engage in Arabic and English language interactions and identify staff members by their faces. As Nour R1 gradually integrates into the hospital's ecosystem, it is primed to streamline HITA operations and boost productivity within the Operations & Support Department.

As Nour R1 becomes increasingly integrated into the hospital's daily operations, it will take on more responsibilities, including providing wayfinding assistance, responding to patient inquiries, and offering real-time updates on hospital events and activities.

Osama Alswailem, MD, MA, CIO of KFSH&RC, expressed his excitement about the implementation of Nour R1, stating,“We believe that the introduction of our new employee, Nour R1, will enhance the services we provide to our dedicated staff. This cutting-edge technology aligns with our commitment to digital innovation and will enable our employees to focus on their core responsibilities while enjoying the convenience and efficiency brought by Nour.”

The introduction of Nour R1 marks a significant stride in KFSH&RC's ongoing commitment to harnessing advanced technologies to improve operational excellence and patient care. By leveraging the transformative capabilities of robotics and AI, the hospital aims to cultivate a more digitally interactive and user-friendly environment, ensuring that its staff receives the highest level of convenience and support.

With its steadfast commitment to healthcare innovation and excellence, KFSH&RC continues exploring new horizons in robotics and technology.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre:

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.