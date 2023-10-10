Uzbekistan To Launch New Flights To Kazakhstan's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Uzbekistan's
Silk Avia Airlines will launch flights from Uzbekistan's Samarkand
to Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Trend reports.
The first charter flight on the Samarkand – Turkestan –
Samarkand route will be performed on October 14, 2023.
In the future, the airline plans to transfer the flights between
Samarkand and Turkestan to the status of regular flights.
Moreover, the airline is considering the introduction of flights
to Turkestan from Uzbekistan's Fergana.
Silk Avia is an Uzbek airline that started operating flights in
April 25, 2023. The airline's fleet currently consists of three
turboprop medium-haul ATR 72-600 aircraft. In August 2023, the
carrier launched its first international flight to the Kyrgyz
resort of Issyk-Kul.
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107219057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.