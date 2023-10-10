Uzbekistan To Launch New Flights To Kazakhstan's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Uzbekistan's Silk Avia Airlines will launch flights from Uzbekistan's Samarkand to Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Trend reports.

The first charter flight on the Samarkand – Turkestan – Samarkand route will be performed on October 14, 2023.

In the future, the airline plans to transfer the flights between Samarkand and Turkestan to the status of regular flights.

Moreover, the airline is considering the introduction of flights to Turkestan from Uzbekistan's Fergana.

Silk Avia is an Uzbek airline that started operating flights in April 25, 2023. The airline's fleet currently consists of three turboprop medium-haul ATR 72-600 aircraft. In August 2023, the carrier launched its first international flight to the Kyrgyz resort of Issyk-Kul.