President Zelensky Arrives In Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Romania on an official visit.

"Bucharest, Romania. An official visit to our kind neighbors who supported us in the most difficult moment and whose support only grows with time. I will be glad to see Mr. President of Romania Klaus Iohannis - we have a wide range of topics for negotiations," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

The Head of State stressed that Ukraine is grateful for Romania's support, which strengthens Ukraine's defense, as well as its constructive solidarity, which enables the two countries to be security donors for the world, notably in food security.

The President emphasized that cooperation that sustains stability of many other nations has already been established, and it can be further expanded.

“We will discuss today further security cooperation, developing aviation and other defense coalitions, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, the Black Sea security architecture, and our relations with partners,” Zelensky said.

The President expects that this visit will be beneficial for both of two nations.

As reported, Romania is moving air defenses closer to its settlements on the Danube River on the border with Ukraine and adding more military observation posts and patrols to the area because of Russian drone attacks on grain facilities.

Photo: President's Office