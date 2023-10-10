New Street In Kuwait Mirrors Kuwaiti Traditional Craft Of Al-Sadu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Alsadu Society is scheduled to launch "Al-Sadu Street" project this evening, which was implemented with the support of the political leadership and took six months to create a new contemporary landmark.

It reflects the national identity in a new way and in innovative, sustainable methods that document the hard work over the many years in which the society has worked to preserve, develop, and transfer this heritage craft to new generations.

The society said in a press release Tuesday that the goal of the project is to document the cultural heritage and present it in a new, contemporary form to be a point of creativity and innovation that documents the associationآ's ability to develop this craft while preserving its meanings.

It said that the street, which was chosen in a place that is in the heart of several cultural centers, will constitute an addition to that cultural area.

AlSadu Society explained that the patterns and motifs of the street were inspired by Sadu pieces from the permanent collection of the Sadu Association, with their artistic designs to be a contemporary landmark inspired by heritage.

This was done through the use of graphic design to implement their vision of the necessity of reviving the cultural heritage and the values, arts, and customs it contains, inherited over the years, and benefiting from them in a contemporary and creative outcome, it added.

It was explained that a graphic structure was created for the street to shape the Sadu motifs to match the shape and size of the bricks that were used for the project, which took 300 working hours from March to September.

The street consisted of 190,000 Kuwaiti-made multi-purpose bricks in colors that match the Sadu motifs which took two weeks to make from the time of ordering and all the materials used in the AlSadu street were made locally in Kuwait with the assistance of Kuwaiti engineers from the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Electricity and Water.

The society extends its sincere gratitude to the political leadership for its support and encouragement to implement this artistic and cultural project, and appreciated the cooperation of the participating ministries and government agencies, represented by the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Electricity and Water, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Interior, and Public Authority for Roads and Transportation. (end)

