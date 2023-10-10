Kuwait's Deputy FM Receives Mexican, Greek, Nigerian Envoys

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Mexican Ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Angel Isidro on the occasion of his tenure ending. The Deputy Foreign Minister later received Greek Ambassador to Kuwait Konstantinos Piperigos on the same occasion. He also met with the Nigerian Ambassador to Kuwait Jazuli Imam Galadanci on the end of his tenure. (end) nma

