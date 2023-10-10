Sandeep Marwah Invited By Oxford Business College

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oxford: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the distinguished founder of Noida Film City, President of the renowned Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University in India, was warmly welcomed during his recent visit to the United Kingdom by Dr. Padmesh Gupta of Oxford Business College, Oxford. Dr. Marwah's longstanding association with Dr. Gupta spans over two decades, highlighting a relationship grounded in mutual respect and admiration.



Dr. Marwah recollected when he was honored many years back, by Oxford Business College with an Honorary Degree in Business Management, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the media and entertainment industry, as well as the education sector. Oxford Business College holds a special place in his heart, being his Alma Mater, and he makes it a point to visit whenever he is in Oxford.



Expressing his awe for Dr. Marwah's numerous achievements and humble demeanour, Dr. Padmesh Gupta, while introducing Dr. Marwah to the members of Oxford Business College, emphasized the rarity of finding someone of Dr. Marwah's stature who remains grounded despite achieving so much. Dr. Marwah has not only made significant contributions in India but has also gained recognition and popularity in the United Kingdom.



Dr. Marwah shared exciting collaborations between Asian Business School in Noida and Oxford Business College, highlighting the valuable opportunity for students of Asian Business School to visit Oxford and immerse themselves in learning more about management. This exchange program fosters substantial international exposure for students, enhancing their educational journey.



The partnership between Asian Business School and Oxford Business College symbolizes the spirit of global cooperation and knowledge sharing, facilitating enriched learning experiences for students from both institutions.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143