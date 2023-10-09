Abu Soud, UNICEF Representative Discuss Water Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud and UNICEF Representative to Jordan Philippe Duamelle on Monday discussed Jordan's water challenges in light of the large numbers of refugees.

Abu Soud expressed concern regarding the decreasing water resources, particularly due to the unpredictable rainfall patterns caused by climate change, resulting in a substantial water shortage affecting both citizens and host communities of refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that this imposes strains on the water sector, calling for quick procedures to secure funding for implementing projects aimed at meeting the water needs in all areas to improve water access for citizens and refugees. The minister expressed gratitude for UNICEF's efforts in addressing various challenges over the past years.

Duamelle said that UNICEF is committed to supporting the water sector based on the priorities set by the ministry thereby improving the ability to respond to challenges.














