Iran, Russia explore collaboration in auto manufacturing, parts production

(MENAFN) Iran and Russia have engaged in discussions to explore potential cooperation in the joint production of automobiles and auto parts. The meeting took place between Iranian Deputy Industry Minister Manuchehr Manteghi and the Head of Russia's Central Scientific Research Institute of Automobile and Automotive Engines (NAMI), Fyodor Nazarov. This collaborative dialogue, reported by IRNA, involved key stakeholders from Iran's major car manufacturers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) and SAIPA Group.



During the meeting, the focus was on identifying opportunities for cooperation between Iranian automakers and NAMI, particularly regarding the implementation of NAMI's standards on Iranian automotive products. This collaboration aims to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Iranian vehicles and auto parts in the Russian market.



One of the key objectives discussed was the reduction of costs associated with exporting IKCO and SAIPA products to Russia. This is a crucial aspect of making Iranian automotive products more attractive and economically viable for the Russian market. By aligning with NAMI's standards and leveraging their expertise, Iran seeks to create a favorable environment for Iranian automotive exports to Russia.



Fyodor Nazarov, the head of NAMI, acknowledged the significant progress made by Iran's automotive market and industry. He expressed optimism about the potential for fruitful bilateral cooperation in the field of automotive manufacturing and auto parts production. This dialogue represents a step towards strengthening ties between Iran and Russia in the automotive sector, with the aim of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and expanding opportunities in the Russian market for Iranian automotive products.



“The NAMI institute has 115 kilometers of test lines for all types of cars, 3000 testing and measurement equipment for auto parts, and 40 different routes to perform different car tests,” the representative stated.

MENAFN09102023000045015682ID1107213802