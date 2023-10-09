Saudia's Major Rebrand Strategy To Benefit Bangladeshi Passengers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, revealed its new brand identity and livery during a milestone event in Jeddah, in the presence of Royal Highnesses, Excellencies and leaders from both the public and private sectors, as well as prominent media correspondents and aviation experts.

The rebrand marks the beginning of a new era for Saudia, introducing innovative concepts in terms of customer services with a strong focus on digital aspects and enhancing the Bangladeshi guest experience by celebrating Saudi culture, said the airline in a release.

About the rebrand, Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General, Saudia Group, said,“We are experiencing a new era and a very exciting time for Saudia. Our airline has evolved from a Douglas DC-3 aircraft in 1945, to a 140-aircraft modern fleet serving over 100 destinations, becoming one of the largest airlines in the region.”

“The name and logo of Saudia are integral parts of the Kingdom's aviation history and development, and our people share a special emotional connection with the brand. We have incorporated this rich heritage into our new identity, adding elements that reflect our

Bangladeshi guests can anticipate an authentic Saudi experience during their journey, showcasing the very best of Saudi Arabia and its rich culture.

This includes a distinctive fragrance and sonic identity, locally inspired cuisine, all crafted by skilled Saudi craftsmen.

This new identity mirrors Saudi Arabia's welcoming spirit, leaving Bangladeshi guests with a deep sense of the country's warmth and hospitality, while promoting a deeper appreciation of Saudi culture for both nationals and visitors.

The rebrand also encompasses new uniforms for cabin crew and ground staff.

The new brand colour identity, comprised of green, blue, and sand, represent Saudia's aim to expand its fleet and destinations, connecting the world to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the Kingdom's authenticity and deep-rooted values.

In parallel to the rebrand, Saudia has also undertaken a huge digital transformation, entirely enhancing the Bangladeshi customer digital experience.

Saudia leads among international airlines in operating generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a virtual assistant, named“SAUDIA”, being one of the first of its kind in the region.

Saudia will enable guests to complete the entire transaction through this efficient process by the end of 2023.

The ambitious, long-planned digital transformation, fully improves the Bangladeshi customer experience. It also allows more streamlined operations and processes while ensuring the highest levels of protection of Bangladeshi guests' personal data, through strong partnerships with global leading companies.

