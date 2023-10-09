Bangladesh Participates In Automechanika Dubai 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Automechanika Dubai, the Middle East's premier automotive aftermarket and service industry exhibition, returned to the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 2-4, 2023. Moreover, Rahimafrooz from Bangladesh participated at Automechanika Dubai 2023.

With 1,938 exhibitors from 61 nations, including 20 official country pavilions, Automechanika Dubai 2023 shaped the future of the industry.

New highlights include the lubricant technology Conference and Innovation4Mobility, emphasizing sustainability and mobility solutions.

Automechanika Dubai 2023 attracted around 45,000 trade buyers from 145 countries.

The 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai also featured eight specialized Product Sections – Parts and Components, Electronics and Systems, Accessories and Customizing, Tires and Batteries, Car Wash and Care, Oils and Lubricants, Diagnostics and Repair, and Body and Paint – offering something to suit every interest.

The huge number of exhibitors and visitors showed that this fair is important for the international market.

