Gaza conflict sparks protests, strikes

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a widespread strike in protest of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip brought life to a standstill in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



“The comprehensive strike includes all governorates of the West Bank, and it represents a Palestinian message of anger over the crimes of the occupation,” According to Wasel Abu Youssef, a representative from the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, as reported by a news agency.



He underlined that the army process in Gaza "requires international intervention to protect the Palestinian people."



Simultaneously, all educational institutions were shut down by the Palestinian Ministry of Education. On Saturday, Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, explaining that the unexpected attack was a reaction to the incursion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and a rise in settler-related violence. They reported firing rockets and detaining numerous Israelis.



The attack resulted in the death of a minimum of 350 Israelis and left more than 1,860 individuals injured. Additionally, several soldiers and civilians were seized by Hamas and transported to Gaza.



In response, Israel launched a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of at least 313 Palestinians and causing injuries to nearly 2,000 others, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

