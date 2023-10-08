Princess Basma Bint Ali Attends Collaborative Partnership On Forests Conference In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, founder of the Royal Botanic Garden and FAO Goodwill Ambassador, chaired the Collaborative Partnership on Forests Conference held in New York earlier this month, and headed the Botanic Garden Conservation International Advisory Council which took place recently in Missouri, US.



Princess Basma said that forests showcase a state of culture and civilisation, by preserving botanical cover and contributing to the improvement of the environmental situation globally, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan, despite its lack of resources, is one of the first in the region to give special attention to forests through its establishment of the Royal Botanical Garden, a model and a think tank for the Arab region, the princess said.











