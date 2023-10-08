Saudi Arabia Launches Hydrogen Train Tests

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Oct 9 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia's state-owned railway operator, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), announced the launch of hydrogen train tests.

The tests, set for this month, came after the SAR and the French rail transportation company, Alstom, signed a memorandum of understanding in Sept, 2022, to make hydrogen trains that were suitable for use in the kingdom.

The tests will encompass operational experiments, and studies to ensure the trains are compatible with Saudi Arabia's environment, paving the way for their future entry into service.

SAR announced that, these trains represent a pioneering initiative in the Middle East and North Africa, underscoring the kingdom's commitment to adopting sustainable transportation technologies.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of the Board of Directors of SAR, said, the move aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, and is part of the plan to move towards a more sustainable transportation system by using the latest technologies.

Al-Jasser stressed SAR's commitment to the Saudi Green Initiative, which seeks to increase the kingdom's reliance on clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, and protect the environment.– NNN-SPA

