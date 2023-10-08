Armenians Use Ambulance For Military Purpose In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After local anti-terrorist activities during the inspection of one of the abandoned combat positions in the Karabakh economic region, it was found that a vehicle intended for military medical aid was used by Armenians for the purpose of transportation of military cargo, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The vehicle, which was disabled as a result of artillery fire, belonging to Armenian illegal armed formations, was used to store and transport guided missiles of the Kornet anti-tank missile system.

The use of civilian vehicles for military purposes is inadmissible and contrary to international humanitarian norms and principles.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

