Brilliant Move By Grandmaster - Made All Recognize Its Territory In Silence

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
After losing its reputation in Africa, France chose a new
direction to continue its policy of quasi-imperialism and
colonialism. The direction was the Caucasus.
As the threat of separatism in the South Caucasus is averted, a
new pressure mechanism is being created by France. This pressure
mechanism is being applied to the region over Armenia. It is about
France taking all the intelligence and security agencies of Armenia
completely under its supervision. This step taken by France also
indicates a new threat that may come to the South Caucasus.
This decision behind the French ideology of exerting influence
on the African continent is purely economic, which in turn is part
of the plans of the ruling clique, which includes the majority of
the French ruling classes.
Having lost an important strategic pressure zone, the French
authorities are facing huge problems both inside and outside the
country on the eve of the winter season. Energy resources, which
Europe needs very much, as well as the countries of the European
Union, because of the long military conflict between Russia and
Ukraine, where the West is involved with all hands and feet. They
are shifting their gaze towards the Caucasus, where the main and
significant player is Azerbaijan.
Staunch vassal Armenia adheres to the policy of the West and
France, where it is important for the latter to keep the pressure
on the Caucasus, as opposed to building up the forces of Turkiye
and the Turkic World.
The existing system of the European Union has long lost faith in
itself, and since long ago, has been building its policy only for
the personal benefit of superiority in the world. After
Azerbaijan's successful local anti-terrorist operation, the
majority of Western players, as well as the European Union
countries, reacted sharply to the late conflict between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, namely, with a reaction of a purely jealous nature
towards Azerbaijan. The Crusader Order appeared on the Caucasian
horizon.
Azerbaijan's credibility with France is currently zero, where
the latter has not contributed to the normalization of relations
between Baku and Yerevan, but on the contrary, undermines and
pushes the Armenian side to revanchist inclinations. The latest
evidence of Paris' action in defense of Armenian interests is the
announcement by the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, of
the decision to bring the military-industrial complex in
cooperation with Yerevan to a new level by starting to supply its
de facto ally with arms and military equipment.
This is along with the donation of certain sums by European
countries to "provide security" to the Armenians who left Garabagh.
Adhering to a policy of double standards, the French authorities
are thereby leading the region to possible future conflicts that
the Crusader Order wants to unleash, as the Turkic world is
gradually growing in power and the influence of some Western forces
in the Caucasus is gradually losing strength.
Armenians have always looked for patrons to serve and do deeds
to please the warmongers. This patron for Armenians was France in
the person of Macron and the order of "crusaders".
The Armenian President, after the French Foreign Ministry's
statement on increasing military cooperation between Yerevan and
Paris, joyfully confirmed "France has expressed a strong desire to
help us, to support us in increasing our defense potential"
The wave of hatred, which led to the pogroms of Jewish
synagogues by Armenians, due to the sale of military equipment by
Israel to Azerbaijan, again confirms the anti-Semitic tendencies of
Armenians and their authorities, where the latter took the blame
for the heinous deeds committed, in the person of the terrorist
organization ASALA, owned by Armenians.
France supports chaos along with other adherents of this
ideology who for 33 years have not expressed their desire to stop
the massacre committed by Armenians and their barbarism against the
people of Azerbaijan. But they have expressed their desire to help
the aggressor in opposing Azerbaijan in its restoration of
territories and the return of millions of forced refugees to their
native lands.
On 5 October, the European Commission, followed by the European
Parliament, called on the European Union to impose sanctions
against Azerbaijan because of its restoration of 100% jurisdiction
over its territories. European officials propose to impose
sanctions against Azerbaijan, for which they encourage and support
Ukraine in every possible way. Double standards are on the face of
it and are not new for corrupt EU officials.
Having been impressed by the EU, where a five-sided meeting on
Garabagh in the format of Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU-Germany-France was
to be held in Spanish Granada on 5 October, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev refused to participate because
of France's biased pro-Armenian policy. Not inviting Turkiye,
Azerbaijan refused, the EU lost, and in the end, the meeting of the
quartet was silent and without comments, but they signed a joint
declaration recognizing the territory of Azerbaijan. A brilliant
move by the grandmaster.
Armenians were once again used as statisticians and pushed aside
until they were needed again for someone else's chess game.
An Azerbaijani correspondent in Granada was able to catch and
question the head of Euro diplomacy, Josep Borrell, while he was
posing for photos, where he could not clearly answer the question
"Why is Europe fighting separatism in Ukraine, Moldova, and
Georgia, but not in Azerbaijan?". Borrel only squeezed out "we are
doing it" without explaining what exactly Europe is doing.
Charles Michel was picked up next, where he dashingly evaded a
direct answer to the question of why the EU has been silent all
these years about the millions of Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees
subjected to bloody ethnic cleansing as a result of the Armenian
invasion over 30 years.
Europe is now struggling with a huge influx of non-legal
migrants and the question is, do they want to solve this problem or
do they want to support the influx? In addition to replacing the
white population with black, taking land from farmers to build
accommodation centers, creating general chaos and increasing crime.
And for the most part, this is happening in the EU and Western
countries.
MENAFN08102023000195011045ID1107206854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.